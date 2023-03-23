Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Shares of MRK opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $265.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

