Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix Trading Down 3.9 %

NFLX opened at $293.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.