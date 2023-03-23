Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,270,000 after acquiring an additional 127,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $89.59 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

