Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $101.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.22. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

