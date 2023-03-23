Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

NYSE:CRM opened at $186.51 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock worth $7,141,997. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

