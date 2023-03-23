Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

About Milestone Scientific

(Get Rating)

Read More

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.