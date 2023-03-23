MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

MiMedx Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $51,117.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $51,117.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,362 shares of company stock valued at $273,866. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 311.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group



MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

