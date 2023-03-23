MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Down 3.5 %

MKSI stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.30. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $163.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.