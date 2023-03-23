MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,994 shares of company stock worth $22,590,843. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in MongoDB by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 114,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after buying an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $211.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $471.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

