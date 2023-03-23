MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 184,617 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 182,025 shares.The stock last traded at $21.58 and had previously closed at $21.32.

The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

MLTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

