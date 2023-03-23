Morgan Stanley Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $95.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.33.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.