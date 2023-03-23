Morgan Stanley Cuts MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $68.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $86.27.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $80,437.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,007.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

