Morgan Stanley Cuts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $62.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

