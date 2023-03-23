Morgan Stanley Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $101.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

AEP stock opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in American Electric Power by 33.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

