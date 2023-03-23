Morgan Stanley Lowers Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $99.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DUK opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average of $98.69. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 104.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.