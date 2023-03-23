Morgan Stanley Trims CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Target Price to $28.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

CNP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

CNP opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,927,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,793,000 after acquiring an additional 176,581 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 227,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.