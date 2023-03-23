National Bankshares Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$71.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. CSFB set a C$65.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.92.

TSE:ATD opened at C$63.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$49.58 and a 1 year high of C$65.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

