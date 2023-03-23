National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

National CineMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. National CineMedia has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 59.7% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 406,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,354 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

