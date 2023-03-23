Netflix’s (NFLX) Sell Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. Argus raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $293.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.26. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.