NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

NURO opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.31. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

