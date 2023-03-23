New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.1% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $339.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

