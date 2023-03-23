New York Community Bancorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 12,213 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 179% compared to the average daily volume of 4,377 call options.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 4.7 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

