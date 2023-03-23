Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $273,000 Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

QYLD stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.