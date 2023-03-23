Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $318,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.12. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.