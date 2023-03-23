Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $344,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DocuSign by 1,109.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 123.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in DocuSign by 38.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,224,000 after acquiring an additional 916,731 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,005 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,645. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

