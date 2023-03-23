Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

