Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $630.92 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

