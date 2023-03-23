NIKE, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

NIKE Trading Down 4.9 %

NIKE stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.26.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.