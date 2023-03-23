NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.07.

NKE opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. The firm has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after buying an additional 133,973 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

