NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.07.

NKE stock opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

