NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $132.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.07.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.