NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.07.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 78,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

