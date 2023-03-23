NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $139.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.07.

NKE opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.26. The company has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

