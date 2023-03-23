Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $27.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

