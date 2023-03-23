Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $189.81 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.68.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

