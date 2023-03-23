Novare Capital Management LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.