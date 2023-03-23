Novare Capital Management LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 34,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $97.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $157.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average is $72.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

