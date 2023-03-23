Novare Capital Management LLC Has $469,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

