Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $190.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,603.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

