Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.