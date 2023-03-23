Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $228.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.42 and its 200 day moving average is $215.65.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

