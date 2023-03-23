Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

