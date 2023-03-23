Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 17,492 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,492 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

