Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average of $79.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

