Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

