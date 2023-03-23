Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after buying an additional 218,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,981,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,567,000 after buying an additional 206,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $238.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

