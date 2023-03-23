Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 5,252 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,112,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

