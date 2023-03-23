Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 501,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,597,000 after acquiring an additional 50,898 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.10.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $213.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

