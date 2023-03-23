Novare Capital Management LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $16,031,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $306.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.