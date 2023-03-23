Novare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $137.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

